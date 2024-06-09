NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND) - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
As the Toronto Raptors continue to retool their roster around their young core, there will be plenty of options at this point in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft as they attempt to add young talent. One potential prospect that would make a ton of sense for the Raptors at No. 19 is Ja'Kobe Walter. As a prospect who has fallen down draft boards over the last few weeks, Walter is an intriguing option that could emerge for the Raptors - or any team for that matter - late in the first round.
A player that has enough talent to be selected much higher than No. 19, Walter could end up being a steal for Toronto. Coming off a productive freshman season at Baylor, the concern surrounding Walter would revolve around his overall offensive efficiency.
But even though there are real questions about his efficiency on the offensive end of the floor, he does have promise as a long-term prospect on that end of the floor. If he can prove he still has plenty of room for development, it wouldn't be surprising for him to be taken much higher than this spot. Without that guarantee, he could be still on the board when the Raptors go on the clock.