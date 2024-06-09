NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
2. Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr, C, NBL
I don't think there would be much argument with the assessment that Alex Sarr is the best and most promising big in the 2024 NBA Draft class. He's proven to be a good rim protector and has the ability to stretch opposing defenses with his jump shot. If he can continue to develop it at a consistent base, there's a really good chance that Sarr could end up becoming one of the league's next great unicorns in the frontcourt. How good can Sarr be? That is the question. And that is something that teams selecting in the top 2 will have to decide.
However, the Washington Wizards have an easy job here with Sarr falling to their laps at No. 2. If this is how the draft board falls after No. 1, you can't fault the Wizards for making this selection. In an ideal world, the Wizard wouldn't have to make a huge decision here at No. 2. But depending on who the Atlanta Hawks end up targeting, the Wizards must still do their due diligence on many other prospects.
If the Wizards were to land Sarr, I'd say it would be a solid next step in the team's path down the rebuilding of their roster.