NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Tristan Da Silva
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be focused on re-signing Donovan Mitchell this offseason and there's a real chance that could be settled by the time the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around. If that does happen, the Cavs will be able to have a more defined target with the No. 20 overall pick. One potential target that would make sense for the Cavs is Tristan Da Silva.
Any team picking late in the first round should think about taking a flier on Da Silva. He can play almost any glue role on a contender. He can shoot the 3-point shot, defend, and has the size and athleticism to play multiple positions. Da Silva may not have the long-term star potential that some other prospects being selected around this point of the first round may have, but he would be a great fit on a contending playoff team.
If the Cavs were to be able to add Da Silva while also locking up Mitchell for the foreseeable future, it could end up being a great start to the offseason for a Cleveland team that is looking to build off their success from this past season.