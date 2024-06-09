NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
22. Phoenix Suns - Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke
For as talented as the Phoenix Suns are, it was disappointing, to say the least, that their season ended in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Heading into the offseason, the Suns would ideally be able to upgrade their supporting cast around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. However, that could prove to be difficult to pull off considering the team doesn't have much trade assets or salary cap space. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could give the Suns the best shot to add another difference-maker.
It's far from ideal but the Suns will give it their best shot. With the way the board has fallen, Kyle Filipowski could emerge as a prospect that makes sense. He's far from a sure-fire player as he makes the jump to the NBA but has the tools and skill set that any team wants to see in a prospect.
The Suns could add an intriguing piece to their frontcourt and if he ends up panning out sooner rather than later, this is a move that could end up being remembered as a real steal.