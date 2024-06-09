NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
23. Milwaukee Bucks (via NO) - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Another disappointing end to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks must figure out a way to improve their supporting cast while not having a ton of options heading into the offseason. That could prove to be a difficult task. With the No. 23 overall pick, one way the Bucks could attempt to do so is by selecting Ryan Dunn. As arguably the best defensive wing in this year's draft class, Dunn could emerge as an intriguing pick for Milwaukee. But, this is a move that doesn't come without its risks.
For as good as Dunn is on the defensive end, there are real concerns about his offensive potential. And that is the biggest reason why he could end up falling all the way out of the first round. Of course, the hope here for a team like the Bucks is that he is a better offensive player than he was able to show during this past season at Virginia.
But for a team that may not have a huge need for a young player who can come in and light it up on the offensive end, Dunn could still be a fit for the Bucks. Especially if he can help take some of the defensive pressure off of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.