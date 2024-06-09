NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
24. New York Knicks (via DAL) - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
It'll be interesting to see how the New York Knicks approach the 2024 NBA Draft and the offseason as a whole, to be quite honest. If the Knicks end up keeping these two picks, it would be wise for them to take a possible center of the future and a guard that could help take some of the offensive pressure off of Jalen Brunson. With this first selection, the Knicks could accomplish one of those tasks by picking Yves Missi with the 24th overall pick. As a prospect who is still considered extremely raw on the offensive end of the floor, Missi does bring some promise as a potential defensive anchor of the future.
That's where the interest could come in for a team like the Knicks. With the uncertainty that revolves around both the futures of Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, Missi could emerge as a potential developmental project for the team.
If the Knicks do end up losing or moving on from one of Robinson or Hartenstein, taking a flier on Missi could end up being a strong course of action for the team heading into the draft.