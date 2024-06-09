NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
25. New York Knicks - Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
In continuing to surround this team's core with the necessary supporting cast to potentially compete for a championship next season, Carlton Carrington could emerge as a potential fit in the backcourt for the New York Knicks. And at No. 25, taking Carrington could be viewed as a worthy gamble for the team. Depending on who you ask, Carrington could be selected in the lottery or late in the first round. One thing is clear; his offensive talent is very much evident. As he prepares to make the jump to the NBA, Carrington translates as a potential offensive weapon off the bench.
It's hard to imagine him being a starter early on in his career but he could provide value off the bench for a team like New York that has very little stability in the backcourt beyond Jalen Brunson. Even though he has the chance to be an immediate contributor on the offensive end, his defensive capabilities will be tested at the next level.
If the Knicks were to emerge from the NBA Draft with a haul of Missi and Carrington, that would go a long way in replenishing this team's developmental depth heading into the future.