NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC) - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
With a second first-round pick, the Washington Wizards could look to take another big swing with this selection. Looking at the way the board has fallen, G League Ignite prospect Tyler Smith could make sense for a Wizards team that is looking to establish a foundational future for the team. As a very raw prospect, Smith translates as a versatile frontcourt player with a two-way upside. He certainly has a ton of work to put into his game if he wants to reach his ultimate potential, but the possibility is there for Smith to be a really good player in the NBA.
Right now, it's hard to predict what Smith could be in the future. He has the skill set of a guard with a body of a big. If Smith can mature as a player, that is a very deadly combination in the NBA. The potential is clearly there for Smith. It's not whether Smith is talented enough to carve out an NBA role. It all depends on whether he will reach said potential.
The Wizards could be a natural landing spot for Smith. In Washington, he'll have a chance to develop at his own pace without much pressure surrounding him.