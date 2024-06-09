NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
After a successful season in which they made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head into the offseason with the goal of trying to add in the margins, around the core of the team. With the No. 27 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Wolves will have a golden opportunity to do that. One prospect who could be in play for Minnesota with the way the board has fallen in this mock draft is Tyler Kolek.
One of the most underrated players in college basketball last season, Kolek could end up being an excellent addition to any contending team that is looking to find depth in the backcourt. Kolek is a ready-to-play prospect who has the experience to move the needle off the bench at the next level.
As a proven playmaker that makes his teammates around him better, Kolek could be an ideal backup point guard that the Wolves need behind Mike Conley Jr. Kolek may never develop into a star player but that doesn't mean he can't still be effective as a long-term answer for the Wolves as a rotation guard.