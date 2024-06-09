NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
28. Denver Nuggets - Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
A disappointing end to their season could put the Denver Nuggets in a position where they could shake up their supporting cast a bit this summer. Part of that could include adding a ready-to-contribute player with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. One prospect that could make sense for the Nuggets on that front is Terrence Shannon Jr. As a player who proved time and time again this past season that he could emerge as a consistent offensive threat, it'll be interesting to see how Shannon ends up translating to the next level.
If he can pick up where he left off during his final season at Illinois, there's reason to believe that selecting Shannon late in the first round could end up paying dividends for a team like the Nuggets. Especially considering they could use some added depth in the backcourt in the event that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is lost in free agency.
I don't believe Shannon is a lock to emerge as a rotation player during his rookie season in the NBA but he does have the tools and measurables where it wouldn't come as a big surprise if it did happen.