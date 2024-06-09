NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - Johnny Furphy, G/F, Kansas
After taking one high-ceiling wing with their first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it wouldn't be that surprising for the Utah Jazz to make a similar move here with this late first-round pick, courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder. There are several prospects that could be in play for the Jazz at this point in the first round and with Johnny Furphy still on the board, perhaps he could be a long-term fit with Utah. Coming off an up-and-down freshman season at Kansas, Furphy decided to take advantage of what is considered a "weak" draft class.
As a likely first-round pick, Furphy will begin his NBA career perhaps sooner than most believed. Nevertheless, Furphy did show some promise during his lone season with the Jayhawks as an above-average 3-point shooter with added offensive upside.
Furphy is going to need time to develop but if he does find the right scenario for himself, there's a chance he could become a third offensive option for a playoff team down the line. In the early stages of their rebuild, the Jazz is a team that makes a ton of sense late in the first round for Furphy.