NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
3. Memphis Grizzlies (via mock trade with HOU) - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
As a bit of a refresher, in this mock trade between the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, Donogan Clingan would be the trade target. The Rockets would send the No. 3 overall pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick, a 2025 first-round pick, and two second-round picks for this year's NBA Draft. The Rockets would gladly make this deal considering they'd be looking to package a collection of their future first-round picks to send elsewhere for a veteran star. The Grizzlies would find their long-term replacement for Steven Adams and, perhaps most importantly, get a talented player who fits alongside Ja Morant.
Clingan is still a work in progress on the offensive end but did show real promise during his two seasons at UCONN. Clingan projects to be a defensive anchor at the next level, along with being a capable offensive player who could still grow on that end of the floor as a prospect.
The Grizzlies could be getting a ready-to-play prospect at No. 3, which would be considered a best-case scenario for a team that is looking to keep pace with the rest of the championship contenders in the Western Conference.