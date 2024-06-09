NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
4. San Antonio Spurs - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
As the San Antonio Spurs head into a crucial offseason in which they will be trying to aggressively (you'd imagine) build around Victor Wembanyama, we will be able to tell a lot of how this team will potentially operate this summer based on how they approach their two top 10 draft picks. With this first No. 4 overall selection, Reed Sheppard could be a potential target for the Spurs. On the surface, Sheppard is a player that fits a lot of what the Spurs prototypically look for in a complementary player.
Sheppard may not have the highest ceiling of all the high-profile guard prospects but he's certainly a strong two-way player that could seemingly help the Spurs right away. Sheppard isn't a prototypical lead guard and he's much more of a combo guard. There could be some natural concerns with his size (6-foot-2), but that didn't seem to hurt him much playing on the defensive end of the floor at Kentucky.
If that can continue to be the case as he makes the jump to the NBA, there's no question he should be able to carve out a nice role for San Antonio next to Wemby.