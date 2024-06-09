NBA Mock Draft 15.0: Big name tumbles due to injury; Grizzlies trade up for defensive big
8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
As we head to pick No. 8, you can't help but wonder if the San Antonio Spurs would be willing to double down with a second guard selection in the top 10. After taking Reed Sheppard with the No. 4 overall pick, perhaps the Spurs would still be open to taking a dynamic offensive player such as Rob Dillingham. If the Spurs wanted to ensure that they would be able to find a quality guard to build next to Victor Wembanyama, this could be a path for the Spurs to take. As one of the most productive freshman guards last season in college basketball, Dillingham could emerge as a natural fit for the Spurs.
Compared to Sheppard, Dillingham is considered to be more of an offensive-minded prospect as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA. He's an electric player with the ball in his hands and has even shown some hints of playmaking in his game. If he can continue to build off that, he could emerge as a potential starter down the line.
My concern with the Spurs going down this route isn't the fact that they'd be selecting two guards, it's more so that they'd be picking two small guards.