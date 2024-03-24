NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
10. Utah Jazz - Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
The Utah Jazz are beginning to assemble a strong core between Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Lauri Markkanen. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Jazz will have the opportunity to add another dynamic offensive-minded guard in Dalton Knecht. Depending on how he measures up in the pre-draft process, Knecht is likely going to be selected in the first round. He could even creep into the top 10 under the right circumstances.
With the Jazz, I believe Knecht could emerge as a star for the team. He may never be a true No. 1 or 2 option in the NBA, but his shooting is dynamic enough that he's likely going to get a shot to prove his worth as a first-round selection. And considering his production this season for Tennessee, it's hard to doubt him.
If nothing else, Knecht has a pretty strong floor. At worst, Knecht translates as a strong 3-point shooting threat and a player who could make waves as a shooting specialist. If the draft board falls the right way, the Jazz could make a lot of sense for Knecht at No. 10.