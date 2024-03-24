NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
13. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
With a second first-round pick, it's almost impossible to predict what the Portland Trail Blazers would end up doing with the selection. However, after making an addition to the frontcourt with their first pick, it wouldn't be surprising if the Blazers ended up adding some depth on the wing. One prospect who could be in range for the Blazers at this point in the late lottery is G League Ignite wing Ron Holland.
Even though he had somewhat of a polarizing season with the ignite team, Holland is a prospect that could have enough high-end potential that could be on intrigue for the Blazers. As a player that's going to make initial waves on the defensive end of the floor, Holland is a player that could fit right it with this young core. The big question for Holland revolves around whether he can develop enough on the offensive end of the floor where he could emerge as a foundational building block.
Either way, the 13th overall pick sounds about right for Holland, and the Blazers could be a nice landing spot.