NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
14. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL) - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
From an objective perspective, there’s a very chance that the New Orleans Pelicans are going to have a big decision to make regarding the build of their current roster. Even though it may not be ideal, there’s a very real scenario in which the Pelicans will have to choose between Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. If in fact that ends up being true, it would not be surprising to see the Pelicans take a shot on another frontcourt player with their projected lottery pick.
One prospect that makes some sense for the Pelicans at this point in the draft is Matas Buzelis. Even though he’s far from a finished product, Buzelis has shown enough over the course of the year to warrant him being considered as a lottery pick. And if he does reach his ceiling, he could end up being a really good player down the line for the Pelicans.
Buzelis could give the Pelicans some much-needed depth on the wing and another developmental project they could truly invest in heading into the future.