NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
15. Philadelphia 76ers - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
Even though their priority heading into the offseason will include adding another All-Star player next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to enter the NBA Draft with the hope of finding a true diamond in the rough with this pick that will likely land in the middle of the first round.
One player that the Sixers could end up targeting at this point in the NBA Draft is USC guard Isaiah Collier. Even though the Trojans had a somewhat forgettable campaign this year, Collier is an intriguing prospect that could blossom in the future into a potential NBA star. During his freshman season at USC, Collier averaged 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range.
In the right circumstances, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Collier evolve into a difference-making offensive-minded player next to Embiid and Maxey.