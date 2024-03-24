NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
17. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
The Toronto Raptors made the conscious decision to start re-tooling the roster around Scottie Barnes and some of their younger players. With that in mind, the 2024 NBA Draft will be a good opportunity for the Raptors to continue pushing toward that goal. One big man prospect that the Raptors could look to an attempt to solidify their future at the position is Baylor center, Yves Missi.
Even though he leaves much to be desired as a polished offensive player, there's no question that Missi has some potential that could be intriguing to many teams late in the first round. As a true 7-footer, Missy will immediately translate as a defensive difference-maker in the NBA. And if he continues to develop on the offense end of the floor, there's no question that he could eventually evolve into a starting center one day in the NBA.
Perhaps that could be with the Raptors in a few years. He could look good next to this teams' already talented young core.