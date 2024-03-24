NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
18. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
As the Atlanta Hawks continue to try to find options and versatility for their roster heading into the offseason, one prospect that could also make some sense for this team is Tristian Da Silva out of Colorado. With some very much uncertainty when it comes to the frontcourt of the roster, Da Silva is an intriguing efficient player (averaging 15 points and five rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range) who could grow into a rotation player in the NBA.
I'm not sure if anyone is buying Da Silva's long-term star potential in the league, but there's no question that he could serve as a contributor for a playoff team in the future. There are certainly questions about Da Silva's overall skill set and whether it will translate all that greatly in the NBA.
However, for as productive and efficient as he's been over the past two seasons at Colorado, it would be a shame if he was not taken in the first round of this year's draft.