NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
2. Detroit Pistons - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
It's official. The hype surrounding Reed Sheppard is certainly real. He's risen dramatically up NBA Draft boards over the course of the season and he's now being mocked in the top 5 nearly everywhere. If the Detroit Pistons aren't interested in completely nuking their roster, selecting a plug-and-play prospect such as Reed makes sense here at No. 2. Does Sheppard have superstar potential? Who knows. However, it would be pretty shocking if he was an outright bust.
And right now, the Pistons need to hit on a draft pick. They can't afford to whiff with this selection, especially if they're hoping to compete in the Eastern Conference next season. Sheppard has been one of the most consistent and efficient players in college basketball this season, averaging 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field and 53 percent shooting from 3-point range.
In drafting Sheppard, the Pistons would be hoping that Cade Cunningham and the rest of his core could continue to take steps forward with the former being a strong contributor off the bench.