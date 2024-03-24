NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
20. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
After electing to somewhat gut their depth in an attempt to land OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in a pre-NBA Trade Deadline deal, it wouldn't be all that surprising for the New York Knicks to try to use their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft to try to reload on some of that lost depth. One prospect that could make some sense for New York at No. 20 overall is Virginia forward Ryan Dunn.
As one of the best defensive prospects in this year's draft class, if not the best defender overall, Dunn is a slashing type of forward who could provide some two-way value down the line for the Knicks. He's far from a finished offensive of product, and that is one of the biggest hopes with this selection for New York.
Ideally, Dunn would be able to develop into a contributing two-way difference-maker down the line for the Knicks. With that said, there's no question there's a certain risk when it comes to the Knicks taking a flier on Dunn.