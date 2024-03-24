NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
21. New York Knicks - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
With a second first-round pick, the New York Knicks could look to address their front-court depth. Or lack of depth in the frontcourt. One big one that could make some sense at this point in the first round is a Duke center, Kyle Filipowski. As a 7-footer with an intriguing offensive skill set, it's easy to see why the Knicks could show some interest in him.
Filipowski isn't a prototypical defensive-minded big that we've already seen a couple of teams take a flyer on in this first round, but there's no question that he has the potential to be an enticing option in the first round. As more of an offensive-minded big, there are things that Filipowski can do on the offensive end of the floor that no other center in this year's draft class can.
That should hold some value and could help Filipowski emerge as an immediate contributor to a team during his rookie season in the NBA. If New York finds itself in this position, Filipowski could certainly emerge as a potential target.