NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
22. Orlando Magic - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
As the Orlando Magic continue to surprise the masses in the Eastern Conference, this is a team that could enter the offseason with a ton of momentum after an encouraging season. Even if the Magic end up flopping in the playoffs or losing the first round, as perhaps most believe that they will, this is a team that is building something the right way.
Heading into the NBA Draft, they will be able to continue this already strong build with a late first-round pick. One worthy high-ceiling prospect that the Magic could end up taking a flyer on is Kyshawn George out of Miami.
George is very much an unproven prospect in this year's draft class, but he has all the tools that you want in a potential star wing player. If the Magic is willing to take a flyer on his long-term potential, this is a pairing that could make a lot of sense for all parties involved.