NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
23. New Orleans Pelicans - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
As the uncertainty continues to revolve around the New Orleans Pelicans and their future after this season, one position of need that this team could end up dressing at the NBA Draft is the center position. One prospect who is arguably one of the most polarizing figures in all of college basketball that could be taken here is Zach Edey.
The Pelicans could take a flyer on Edey as he's emerged as one of the most dominant forces in the paint that we've seen in quite a while. At the same time, there are very real questions about his quickness and lateral movement. Quite frankly, I'm not sure what to make of Edey and his current draft positioning.
On one hand, sure, Edey deserves a chance in the NBA because of how dominant he's been in college basketball. On the other, there are very tangible reasons why many don't believe Edey is going to work in the NBA. If he can't defend at 7-foot-4, I find it hard to believe that he's going to be able to carve out a defined role in the NBA.