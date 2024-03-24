NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
24. Cleveland Cavaliers - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have some big questions to answer as it regards to the future of Donovan Mitchell. However, heading into the offseason, this is a team that will be able to get on the right foot with a strong move in the NBA Draft. If he ends up staying in this year's draft class, Johnny Furphy could be a solid target for the Cavs late in the first round.
Furphy was a rising star at the midway point of the college basketball season and even though he's falling off a bit and the hype around him has certainly quelled, he's the type of versatile prospect that the Cavs should be looking for here late in the first round.
The big question that I have about Furphy as a long-term prospect is that he doesn't quite do anything extraordinarily well. Furphy may only develop into a rotational role player long-term in the NBA but if the Cavs can get that at this point in the NBA draft, it would have to be viewed as a big win.