NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
25. Washington Wizards (via LAC) - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
Even though the Washington Wizards are still in the very early stages of a rebuild, I wouldn't be surprised if they ended up taking a strong veteran presence with one of their first-round picks. One of those prospects could be Tyler Kolek out of Marquette. As one of the most underrated players in this year's NBA Draft class, Kolek is a guard with great experience and high production.
Whether or not he'll be able to translate that to the NBA level remains to be seen. However, there's no question that he could fill a role on and off the court for the Wizards. If Washington is looking for a strong, foundational voice in the locker room, Kolek could be that answer for the Wizards.
Plus, let's also not act as if he can't also play a valuable role for the team as they had in this new era of basketball for the franchise. During his senior season at Marquette, Kolek averaged 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.