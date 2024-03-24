NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
26. Milwaukee Bucks - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
There may not be a team in the NBA that is set to face more pressure once the NBA Playoffs begin than the Milwaukee Bucks. But let's operate under the assumption that they're not going to completely retool their roster this summer and will head into the offseason with the hope of adding some depth to it. If that does end up being the case, one strong option for the Bucks late in the first round could be Tyler Smith, a 6-foot-11 versatile forward out of the G League Ignite.
Smith is an intriguing prospect due to his 3-point shooting ability and defensive capabilities that he has. If he can continue to develop the other aspects of his game, there's a very real chance that Smith could emerge as a worthy long-term investment for any team making a selection this late in the first round.
Of course, the big question is whether the Bucks would be patient enough to take a player like Smith. Unlikely to contribute right away, it would be far from a foregone conclusion for the team.