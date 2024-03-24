NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Oso Ighodaro, F, Marquette
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to make some history this year in the NBA playoffs. However, no matter what happens in the postseason, this is a team that will be heading into the offseason with a bit of a chip on the shoulder. The Wolves could head into the NBA Draft with the hope of adding some depth to their already talented roster.
Specifically, in the frontcourt, one prospect that the Wolves could target in this year's NBA Draft is Oso Ighodaro. Somewhat of an overlooked prospect from Marquette, Ighodaro has been a consistent force in the frontcourt for the Golden Eagles each of the past two seasons.
During his senior year, Ighodaro averaged 14 points and seven rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field. The big question that any NBA team is going to have about Ighodaro's development at the next level is whether he has enough of an offensive game to warrant big minutes. He's not much of a three-point shooter and that could be a great concern for many teams across the league as teams begin to break down his draft stock.