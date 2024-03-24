NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
28. Denver Nuggets - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
From top to bottom, there aren't many holes the Denver Nuggets have in their rotation. Heading into the offseason, this is a team that could be looking to retain a back-to-back championship roster. And with this late first-round pick, the Nuggets could very well seek to add to their depth. On potential candidate for the Nuggets in that respect is Kel'el Ware, a 7-foot center out of Indiana. With the Hoosiers not having that strong of a season, Ware is a prospect that is often overlooked.
However, Ware did average 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game on 59 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. You have to like Ware's big jump he made from his freshman to sophomore year. However, there are still boxes he'll have to check in the pre-draft process before he becomes a strong first-round candidate.
Ware isn't that physical of a player down low at this point in his career and he still has some growing to do into his frame. However, what 19-year-old center doesn't at this early in his career?