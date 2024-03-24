NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
29. Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City) - Zyon Pullin, G, Florida
As the Utah Jazz continue to build around their young core, one prospect that could make some sense late in the first round for the team is Zyon Pullin. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Florida is one of the most experienced prospects in this year's draft class and is coming off quite a productive senior season for the Gators.
This past year, Pullin averaged 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from three-point range. Surely you would want to see more from him in terms of consistency from three-point range, as he's not much of a chucker from deep. However, there are signs that he could develop nicely in that aspect of his game.
Pullin has the ability to be a contributor to a good team. The big question is whether or not he has the star potential that many teams look for in the first round of the draft. That's hard to predict, especially considering he only played one year at Florida (competing against other elite SEC talent). Nevertheless, Pullin could be a worthy prospect to take with one of the final picks of the first round.