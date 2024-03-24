NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
3. Charlotte Hornets - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
With the third overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets have several different ways they could go with this selection. In the end, I believe they will lean into trying to find a running mate for LaMelo Ball. One strong option for the Hornets is Ja'Kobe Walter, an offensive-minded guard out of Baylor. During his freshman season, Walter averaged 14 points and four rebounds on 34 percent shooting from 3-point range.
He admittedly struggled a bit with his overall offensive consistency and is somewhat known as a streaky offensive player but the long-term potential that he carries with himself into the draft is something that will get him selected in the top 5. Whether or not he ends up being a good fit next to Ball remains to be seen. But adding another talented prospect is always a welcoming sight for such a young team.
The Hornets would be taking a long-term gamble here with Walter but it could end up paying off if he emerges as a strong complementary player next to Ball.