NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
30. Boston Celtics - Dillon Jones, G, Weber State
Dillon Jones may not be your prototypical point guard prospect that many teams across the league are going to be looking for this draft season. However, he is exactly the type of prospect that perhaps the Boston Celtics would be willing to take a chance on at this point in the first round. This past season at Weber State, Jones proved that he has some NBA potential within him. The big question is whether or not he'll be able to have a strong enough pre-draft process in a way that solidifies himself as a first-round pick. During his senior season at Weeber State, Jones averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on 49% shooting from the field.
He certainly has some questions revolving around his 3-point shooting numbers but if he can calm those concerns heading into the individual workout stage of the pre-draft process, there's a very real chance he ends up being selected in the first round.
Jones has great size and could emerge as a versatile player due to his unique rebounding ability for a guard and established playmaking skill set. Perhaps the Celtics could see some true value by selecting him with the final pick in the first round.