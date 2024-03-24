NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
5. Washington Wizards - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
The Washington Wizards are one of the rebuilding teams with the bleakest outlook in the NBA. However, they could begin to change that with a strong offseason. That could all start with making the right selection with their projected top 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Looking for a prospect with long-term star potential, Stephon Castle could be a worthy option for the Wizards in June.
When it comes to size, skill set, and collegiate success, it's easy to see why Castle could play his way toward being a top 3 pick. If he continues to build on his resume during UCONN's NCAA Tournament run and then translates that into some strong pre-draft workouts, Castle could emerge as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft class.
Especially for a team that is looking for direction like the Wizards, Castle could be an intriguing option at this point in the draft. For a class that may not have much "superstar potential," Castle could be one of those prospects that ends up being a better pro than he's been a college player. And that's saying something considering he's been a pretty good college player.