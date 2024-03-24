NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
8. Memphis Grizzlies - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
As the Memphis Grizzlies look to erase what transpired this year, they will be heading into the NBA Draft with the potential to add another possible building block next to Ja Morant. Finding the right piece in this year‘s NBA Draft could prove to be a difficult task for the Grizzlies. However, with a need in the frontcourt, one prospect who could make a lot of sense as he continues to rise up draft boards is Donovan Clingan.
As a 7-foot center who could defend the rim and has proven to be a rim-running type of offensive big, Clingan would be a natural fit next to Morant and the rest of this team's dynamic offensive players. The big question for the Grizzlies is whether or not Clingan is a player worthy of being a top-10 pick even in this year‘s draft class.
With the NBA moving away from the center position, it's not a sure thing that Clingan is taken in the top 10. However, if he does end up getting selected in this range, the Grizzlies are a team that make a lot of sense. Especially after they decided to move on from Steven Adams.