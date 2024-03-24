NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Chicago Bulls jump into top 3; Reed Sheppard soars into top 3
In our latest NBA Mock Draft, the Chicago Bulls jump into the top 3 and the hype surrounding Reed Sheppard strengthens.
9. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) - Devin Carter, G, Providence
With the second top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs could look to add another element that they currently don’t have on their roster at the point guard or combo guard position. One player that could make some sense at this point in the first round for a rebuilding team is Devin Carter. As an offensive-minded guard out of Providence, Carter is a player who has slowly risen up NBA Draft boards over this season.
Heading into the pre-draft process. It’ll be interesting to see where draft scouts list Carter heading into this year‘s draft class. As somewhat of a weaker class, there’s a very growing chance that Carter could emerge as a potential top-10 pick this year. Because of his dynamic ability on the offensive end, Carter could emerge as an intriguing potential pairing next to Wemby for the Spurs heading into the future.
During junior season at Providence, Carter averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 47 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.