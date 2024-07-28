NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
6. Portland Trail Blazers - Donavan Freeman, F, Syracuse
It's been an up-and-down last 12 months for the Portland Trail Blazers as they continue to establish the foundation for a new build. With uncertainty in the frontcourt, especially if they end up trading Jerami Grant at some point soon, there's a very real chance the Blazers look to the 2025 NBA Draft in an attempt to solidify the power forward position.
One prospect that could be in play for the Blazers at the position is Donavan Freeman. As he makes the jump to college basketball, he's certainly one prospect to keep an eye on.
It's been a while since Syracuse had one of the most highly-touted freshmen but that's exactly what Freeman will do for the team this season. As a player with plenty of hype, Freeman has the size and developing skill set that should have teams salivating at the idea of playing him at the power forward position at the next level. He came out of high school with plenty of hype and it'll be interesting to see if he continues to build off that during his time with the Orange.