NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
8. Chicago Bulls - Liam McNeely, F, UCONN
By the time next summer arrives, the hope is that the Chicago Bulls will be completely focused on the rebuild and that Zach LaVine will no longer be on their roster. That said, that's far from a guarantee. But for the sake of this exercise, let's assume that will be the case. With the young foundation of Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, and Coby White, adding to the wing could be a priority for Chicago.
One prospect that could fit the need for the Bulls is Liam McNeely, a 6-foot-7 wing who will be taking his talents to the back-to-back NCAA Champion UCONN Huskies this season.
It'll be interesting to see how McNeely looks as he makes the jump to Connecticut, but the early indication is that he'll have the ability to be a great shooter. The big question for McNeely revolves around how much more he can offer in every other facet of the game. That will largely be answered during his freshman season at UCONN. If he has the season that many predict he will under head coach Dan Hurley, there's no doubt that he'll be in the conversation to be selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft.