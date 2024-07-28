NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
9. Toronto Raptors - Derik Queen, C, Maryland
The Toronto Raptors made it abundantly clear that they're fully in on a future centered around Scottie Barnes. That much became clear not only when they traded away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam last season, but then also when they signed Barnes to a max contract extension last month. As they head into a new build for the team, it'll be interesting to see how they handle the development of all the young players on their roster. Over the next few months, we should get a strong indication of what players they consider to be a huge part of their foundation.
On paper, though, they could have a need for a long-term answer at the center position. Even though I had my hesitations about including a center in this initial mock, I have to remember the recent trend that is taking place in the NBA at the moment at the position. It's almost as if the center position is making a comeback. Because of that, there's at least a chance Derik Queen could play his way into being a top 10 pick.
Queen is a 6-foot-10 big that has plenty to prove on both ends of the floor at the next level but if he does live up to his potential at Maryland, he could be a top pick.