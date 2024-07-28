NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
10. Houston Rockets - Tre Johnson, G, Texas
The Houston Rockets are currently at a crossroads. After making bold win-now moves last summer, the Rockets have been pretty inactive this summer. That's confusing if Houston truly wants to pivot toward a win-now team. However, I suppose they are truly waiting for their opportunity to pounce on a disgruntled Kevin Durant. But that's another conversation for another day.
Assuming the Rockets are going to have another lottery pick heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, Tre Johnson, who is from Dallas, is a homestate player who could be on Houston's radar.
Another highly-touted high school player, Johnson is going to be a prospect to keep a close eye on as he makes the transition to Texas. From an offensive perspective, there's a ton to like about Johnson's potential. But there are very big questions about his ability to be a high-quality playmaker and defensive player. That's one of the bigger reasons why there's a chance he could fall to a team like the Rockets late in the lottery.