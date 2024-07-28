NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
12. LA Clippers - Jalil Bethea, G, Miami
After letting Paul George walk in free agency and then retooling their roster around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, it's safe to say there's a ton of uncertainty revolving around this team after this upcoming season. If this year does end up in disaster, you can't completely rule out the possibility of the Clippers pivoting toward a rebuild. It would actually be ideal for the Clippers to kick that off with the 2025 NBA Draft, considering how deep many expect it to be. At No. 12, one prospect that could make sense for the Clippers is Jalil Bethea.
Bethea is going to play his freshman season at Miami and if all goes to plan, he's likely going to end up being a one-and-done prospect. As a player with high potential on the offensive end of the floor, Bethea. could be a welcome addition for a team like the Clippers.
At this point in this initial mock, there could be a lot of variance. But from a natural talent perspective, Bethea is going to have a strong case to be selected in the lottery.