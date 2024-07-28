NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
13. New Orleans Pelicans - Asa Newell, F, Georgia
Depending on how the rest of the NBA offseason goes for the New Orleans Pelicans, it's not a guarantee that they'll have a lottery pick. However, under the assumption that they do move forward with trading Brandon Ingram before the start of the season, there's a shot they have some struggles this season. If that does end up being the case, there's a myriad of ways the Pelicans will be able to go with a lottery pick in the deep 2025 NBA Draft. One prospect who could make sense for the Pelicans is Asa Newell.
Following the footsteps of Anthony Edwards as he prepares to play his freshman season at Georgia, Newell will have the chance to play his way into being a lottery pick. Already a strong defensive presence, which he will have to prove this season for the Bulldogs, it'll be his potential on the offensive end of the floor that will cement his status as a lottery talent.
Newell could work for the Pelicans as a quality backup for Zion Williamson initially and emerge as a player who could help the team roll out some versatile lineups with two skillful bigs.