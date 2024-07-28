NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
14. Sacramento Kings - Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest
After acquiring DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade, the hope is that the Sacramento Kings will be able to take a big step forward in the Western Conference this season. However, that could prove to be increasingly more difficult with how deep and talented the conference is. Even though would equate to somewhat of a failure of a season, there's at least an outside chance that the Kings find themselves back in the lottery. If they do, there's one four-year college prospect that could be on their radar.
Hunter Sallis is an experienced prospect who is coming off a breakout season this past year. If he continues to build off his junior season at Wake Forest, there's reason to believe that Sallis could emerge as a lottery candidate ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
A player who could fit next to the established status quo for the Kings, Sallis could emerge as a player who could come in, fit in, and play a role right away if he continues to make strides in his individual game this upcoming season.