NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
Intriguing non-lottery projected prospects from 2025 NBA Draft class to keep an eye on
There are going to be plenty of names that reach next-level status over the course of the next few months leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft but I'm going to name a few intriguing names that I believe are worth keeping a close eye on this season. The first is a 7-foot-3 big that is extremely skilled offensively. Rocco Zikarsky, who currently is playing in Australia, could easily make a big move up draft boards with another strong season. Because of his size, he's certainly a prospect to keep an eye on.
While most are intrigued by the freshman class, there is one sophomore to keep a close eye on - Mackenzie Mgbako. The Indiana wing will have the opportunity to cement itself as a premier prospect in this year's draft class and may have made a strong decision to return for a second college season.
Boogie Fland is a final prospect who could be a worthy prospect to watch during his freshman season at Arkansas. With new head coach John Calipari in town, it'll be interesting to see his development hand on Fland's game. Could he be the next great guard that emerges from Calipari's system?