NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
The strengths and weaknesses of the 2025 NBA Draft class
As has been a growing trend over the last 5-10 years, the strength of the 2025 NBA Draft class is going to revolve around the wing position, which makes sense considering the way the NBA has continually moved away from the center position. There are a handful of intriguing prototypical guards that will put themselves in a position to be a top pick in this year's NBA Draft, but it does seem as if the league as a whole is going to continue to value the wing position. Versatility on the wing is going to continue to be the new wave of the league.
Considering Cooper Flagg is the headliner of this year's NBA Draft class, that's not surprising. But even aside from Flagg, there continues to be two-way difference-makers on the wing that will drive this class. But, again, it should be noted that we're extremely early in the draft process.
A lot can happen between now and the start of the college basketball season, even more between now and the official start of the pre-draft process in April. But that doesn't mean it isn't fun to take an early look at the highly-touted 2025 NBA Draft class.