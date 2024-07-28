NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
1. Brooklyn Nets - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
The Brooklyn Nets have made it abundantly clear this offseason that they're pivoting toward a rebuild. Trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks earlier this offseason was a clear pivot by the team. Heading into the start of the season, you have to assume that trading Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are moves that are coming next. It would be ideal if they happened before the start of the season, but that's not something that can be predicted with a guarantee. If the Nets were to land the No. 1 overall pick, it would greatly help this team as they head down a rebuild.
That's because Cooper Flagg would be the selection with this pick and he would immediately change the outlook for the franchise. As a prospect who has a face of the franchise potential, Flagg would be a great gift to the Nets for what the franchise has endured over the last couple of seasons.
No matter which team ends up with the No. 1 overall pick, it's safe to say that Flagg is going to be the selection here. Short of an injury or something out of left field emerging, Flagg has a stranglehold on the headlining spot atop the 2025 NBA Draft class.