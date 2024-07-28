NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
3. Detroit Pistons - Airious Bailey, F, Rutgers
At this point, it's hard to be all that high on the Detroit Pistons and their future. Aside from Cade Cunningham, there is very little certainty for the team on their roster. That's why I ultimately believe there's a good chance they end up with another top 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Unless one of their unexpected young players makes a huge jump in their development, the Pistons are likely in for another troubling season.
But that's where earning a top 3 pick in the NBA Draft could be beneficial for them. With plenty of prospects that could make sense for them still on the board, there's one wing with star potential that could make the most sense for Detroit.
Ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect from the 2024 High School basketball class, Airious Bailey is a player who has a ton of high-end potential. And that's exactly what the Pistons would be betting on with this selection - of course, that's assuming he continues to make strides in his game during his freshman season at Rutgers. Bailey projects as a top 5 prospect with plenty of future potential.