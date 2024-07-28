NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
4. Charlotte Hornets - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Spain
In a vacuum, the Charlotte Hornets appear on the right path. They have a solid foundation of young players and could just be missing that one prospect with superstar potential. For as good as LaMelo Ball has been through the first few years of his career, I'm not sure he carries that face of the franchise potential for the team. The same could be said about Brandon Miller. Because of that, the Hornets could be aiming for the stars if they land a top 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With a clear need at the small forward (or wing) position, there's one dark horse prospect that could be of liking for the Hornets. It would be considered a bit of a gamble, but one that could pay dividends for the Hornets in the long run.
Hugo Gonzalez is a prospect who could rise and play his way into being a top pick in this year's NBA Draft. He's far from a polished prospect, but he has the experience in playing overseas and the natural skills that point to star potential.