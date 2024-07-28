NBA Mock Draft: Extremely early dive into the highly-touted 2025 draft class
5. San Antonio Spurs - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
The future is extremely bright for the San Antonio Spurs as they look to continue to build around Victor Wembanyama. After already adding Stephon Castle, who the team hopes ends up being the future at the point guard position, it could be wise for the team to add another offensive-minded guard or wing, especially considering Castle is more of an all-around player. With plenty of options still on the board at this point for the Spurs, Dylan Harper could emerge as an appealing prospect to place next to Wemby.
Harper was the No. 4 ranked high school player from the 2024 class and enters his freshman season at Rutgers with plenty of hype. As a guard with a score-first mentality, it'll be interesting to see how his skill set translates to the college level. Harper is a guard who has the size and skill set to play either position in the backcourt.
As the Spurs continue to build out their young core, Harper could emerge as an excellent second option next to Wemby.