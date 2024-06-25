NBA Mock Draft: Final lottery and first-round predictions before the big night
10. Utah Jazz - Dalton Knecht, G/F, Tennessee
The Utah Jazz are another one of these teams selecting in the top 10 that could be looking to trade out of this spot. But it's hard to imagine the right deal coming together for the Jazz at the moment. Perhaps something does materialize when the Jazz is on the clock but that's almost impossible to predict. One prospect that could be in play for the Jazz if they keep this selection is Dalton Knecht. As a prospect who should be able to theoretically contribute right away, Knecht could be of interest to a Jazz team that will be trying to take a step forward in the Western Conference hierarchy.
Even though that could prove to be difficult, that's something the Jazz are looking to accomplish this offseason. That's why they could ultimately end up trading this pick. But if Knecht could prove that he can be more than just a catch-and-shoot contributor, perhaps he's an addition that could help Utah compete for a Play-In Tournament spot this upcoming season.
Knecht's ceiling isn't considered to be as high as some of the other prospects being selected in the top 10 but he could make sense as a team fit for the Jazz.